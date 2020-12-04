Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Retail Value stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,437,095.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,386. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 13.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 10.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

