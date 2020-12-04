Reviewing Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) & Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI)

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) and Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aptorum Group and Emerald Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A Emerald Bioscience N/A -101.28% -347.62%

This table compares Aptorum Group and Emerald Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group $540,000.00 154.31 -$18.69 million N/A N/A Emerald Bioscience N/A N/A $1.05 million N/A N/A

Emerald Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aptorum Group.

Volatility and Risk

Aptorum Group has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Bioscience has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Emerald Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Emerald Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aptorum Group and Emerald Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emerald Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aptorum Group beats Emerald Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, metabolic disorders, women’s health and other disease areas. The Non-Therapeutics segment encompasses the development of surgical robotics and medical devices; operates the activities of AML Clinic; and sale of natural supplement. The firm’s pipe line is enriched through the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets. It also has projects focused on natural supplement for women undergoing menopause and experiencing related symptoms. The company was founded by Ian Huen on September 13, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Emerald Bioscience Company Profile

Emerald Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma. Its products pipeline also comprise NB2222 for the treatment of dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3000 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The company was formerly known as Nemus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Emerald Bioscience, Inc. in March 2019. Emerald Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

