Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.82 ($112.73).

Shares of RHM opened at €77.22 ($90.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €72.21 and a 200-day moving average of €75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. Rheinmetall AG has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52 week high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

