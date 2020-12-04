Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

RYTM opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

