RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.22.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $337.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.78. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,237,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.09, for a total transaction of $269,747.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,971,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,017 shares of company stock worth $55,307,530. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in RingCentral by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

