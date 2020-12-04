Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) Shares Gap Up to $0.99

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.10. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,296 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.28 million and a PE ratio of -19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

