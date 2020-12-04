Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) versus Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Financial Analysis

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Kadmon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Kadmon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadmon has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical and Kadmon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kadmon 0 0 6 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Kadmon has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 224.32%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Kadmon.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Kadmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -47.94% -146.49% -55.15% Kadmon -1,105.49% -138.49% -68.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Kadmon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $61.30 million 1.65 -$34.13 million ($0.56) -1.93 Kadmon $5.09 million 137.14 -$61.37 million ($0.74) -5.50

Rockwell Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Kadmon. Kadmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats Kadmon on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. It is also developing an intravenous formulation of Triferic for use by hemodialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; ribavirin, a nucleoside Inhibitor to treat hepatitis; and CLOVIQUE, a trientine hydrochloride capsules for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Nano Terra, Inc. and Dyax Corp. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

