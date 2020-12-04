Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 31,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.92, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 17, 2020, it owned and operated 28 private liquor stores.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.