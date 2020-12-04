Royal Bank of Canada Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LIF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) stock opened at C$30.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.35. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of C$13.25 and a 12 month high of C$31.47.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

