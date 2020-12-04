Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.37.

NYSE:RY opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

