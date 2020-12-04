RPC (NYSE:RES) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RES has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.15.

RES opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 133.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of RPC by 28.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

