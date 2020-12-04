RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.58 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $18,845.28 or 1.00194546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $48,338.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 97.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 402 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

