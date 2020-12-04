Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

