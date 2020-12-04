Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.