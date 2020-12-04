Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

SAGE stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $153.38. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,280,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

