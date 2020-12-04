salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Up 37.1% in November

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,920,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CRM opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average of $220.06. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 474,861 shares of company stock valued at $118,786,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,209,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.46.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

