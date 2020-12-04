salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.46.

CRM stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

