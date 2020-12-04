Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $113,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

