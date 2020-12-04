Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €146.08 ($171.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

