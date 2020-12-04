Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $250.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

