Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNY opened at $38.89 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.47.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.18 million for the quarter.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

