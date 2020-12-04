Scotiabank Raises Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$131.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$117.17.

PBH opened at C$105.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$97.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.34. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.06 per share, with a total value of C$96,574.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,429,129.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

