SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $183.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. SEA has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $192.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.