Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $69.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

