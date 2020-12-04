Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Cap Hits $176,351.65

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $176,351.65 and approximately $407.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00070793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00454174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.02882177 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

