Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.27 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, Hotbit and IDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00038763 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00014483 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005740 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC, Upbit, DDEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

