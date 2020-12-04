Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.29. Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 15,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.

