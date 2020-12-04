SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SFL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.03.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of SFL stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SFL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 259,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SFL by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SFL by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SFL by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SFL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.