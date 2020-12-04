Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SHLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $184,000. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.