Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SHG opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

