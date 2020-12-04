Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRGHY stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Shoprite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.