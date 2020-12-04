Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 861.67 ($11.26).

LON:JD opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 798 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 710.83.

In other JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

