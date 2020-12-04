Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IOM opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Tuesday. iomart Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.46 million and a P/E ratio of 31.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 339.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.63%.

In other news, insider Angus MacSween sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £12,531.20 ($16,372.09). Also, insider Ian Steele purchased 10,000 shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

