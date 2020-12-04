Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 40.77 ($0.53).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.51) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20.

In other Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Insiders bought 1,078,686 shares of company stock worth $27,893,164 over the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

