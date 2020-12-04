Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Increases By 112.9%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,087,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period.

AAXJ stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.56.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

