Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Drops By 44.4%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of TINLY stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Teijin has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, oxidized PAN, carbon, and polyester fibers; polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) and polyphenylene sulfide resins; polycarbonate resins; flame retardants; polycarbonate films and sheets; polyester and PEN films; automotive composites; plastic glazing products; and LIB separators.

