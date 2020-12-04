Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Drops By 44.4%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of TINLY stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Teijin has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.54.
About Teijin
