Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Drops By 45.5%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

