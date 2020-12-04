Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rises By 81.9%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

