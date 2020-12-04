ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn Sells 3,922 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Pascal Levensohn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Pascal Levensohn sold 2,852 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $97,196.16.
Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $382.39 million, a PE ratio of 151.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
