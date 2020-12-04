ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn Sells 3,922 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pascal Levensohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Pascal Levensohn sold 2,852 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $97,196.16.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $382.39 million, a PE ratio of 151.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

