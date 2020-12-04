Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

DENN stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $841.10 million, a P/E ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 151.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

