Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.