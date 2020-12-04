SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.23.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,260 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,522,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after acquiring an additional 394,036 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.