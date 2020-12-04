SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SMCAY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.93. SMC has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

SMCAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

