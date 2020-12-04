Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,229.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,580,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,658,784 shares of company stock valued at $92,510,950.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $12,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 1,535,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

