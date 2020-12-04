Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.17.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Soligenix
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
