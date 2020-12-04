Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Soligenix by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Soligenix by 54.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the second quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Soligenix by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

