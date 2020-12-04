Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAH. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

SAH opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.76. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

