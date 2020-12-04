SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Position Reduced by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of GXC opened at $129.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $135.46.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

