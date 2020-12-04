SPINDLE Trading Up 8.2% This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $5.60 and $50.98. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $275,926.58 and approximately $35.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

