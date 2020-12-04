Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,020.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.