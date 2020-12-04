Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

