SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.01.

SSRM opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $201,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

